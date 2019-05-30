Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $17.35 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Intuit were worth $17,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Intuit by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,997,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,319,968,000 after buying an additional 704,771 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 10,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $2,723,637.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,637.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 5,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.18, for a total value of $1,491,758.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,236,914. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuit from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.55.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $249.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.61 and a fifty-two week high of $272.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.50%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

