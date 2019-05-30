Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.63

Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 87525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

GPOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners set a $9.00 price objective on Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $961.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $320.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.11 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 29.83%. Gulfport Energy’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gulfport Energy news, CEO David M. Wood purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $80,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,516.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPOR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,561,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gulfport Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $17,417,000. Oslo Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 5,234,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 76.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,414,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,848 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,541 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

