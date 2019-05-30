GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRFS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.90. 473,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,367. GRIFOLS S A/S has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the first quarter worth $58,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

