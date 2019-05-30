GridCoin (GRC) Trading 33.4% Lower This Week

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. In the last seven days, GridCoin has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. GridCoin has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $6,895.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, SouthXchange, C-CEX and Bittrex.

GridCoin Profile

Get GridCoin alerts:

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 418,720,747 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us.

GridCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GridCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GridCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.