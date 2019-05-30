Greenleaf Trust Acquires 933 Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,869 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,454 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 38,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,226 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $60.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.72. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $80.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

