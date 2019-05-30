Great Western Bancorp (GWB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Western Bancorp Inc. is a full-service regional bank holding company. It focuses on business and agribusiness banking, complemented by retail banking and wealth management services. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists primarily of business loans, comprised of commercial and industrial, and agribusiness loans. It also provides a range of deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The Bank provides wealth management solutions consisting of financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. “

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of GWB opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. Great Western Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $46.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1,209.2% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

