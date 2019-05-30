Graft Trading Down 28.6% Over Last 7 Days (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. In the last seven days, Graft has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graft has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $13,141.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.83 or 0.01105473 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010880 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008032 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,236,006,743 coins and its circulating supply is 543,903,743 coins. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

