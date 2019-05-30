Goldman Sachs Group Increases Tullow Oil (TLW) Price Target to GBX 337

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its target price upped by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 337 ($4.40) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 292 ($3.82) to GBX 288 ($3.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 261.67 ($3.42).

TLW opened at GBX 207.20 ($2.71) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 163.30 ($2.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 273.90 ($3.58).

In other news, insider Angus McCoss sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.01), for a total value of £19,987 ($26,116.56).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

