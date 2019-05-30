Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Receives $244.10 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $244.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $207.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 17,481.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,641,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546,702 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,398,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,480,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,710,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $786,929,000 after acquiring an additional 710,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,573,000 after acquiring an additional 411,700 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,988. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $151.70 and a 12 month high of $245.08. The company has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $5.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.97. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

