GNC (GNC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GNC (NYSE: GNC) recently:

5/29/2019 – GNC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GNC Holdings registered a strong performance in its International unit. The company’s plan is well on track to grow its presence in China, Mexico and South Korea with strategies that will leverage alternative channels of distribution. We are particularly looking forward to the company’s efforts to launch two JVs with Harbin in China. We are also positive about the expected synergy from company’s recent alliance with International Vitamin Corporation. However, GNC Holdings exited the first quarter of 2019 on a dull note with both bottom and top lines declining on a year-over-year basis. Cut-throat competition and changing consumer preferences continue to pose challenges for the company. GNC underperformed the industry in the past three months. Revenues from manufacturing and domestic units reported year-over-year decline.”

5/21/2019 – GNC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GNC Holdings registered a strong performance in International segment. In this regard, the company’s plan is well on place to grow its presence in China, Mexico and South Korea with strategies that will leverage alternative channels of distribution. We are particularly looking forward to the company’s efforts to launch two JVs with Harbin in China. We are also positive about the expected synergy from company’s recent alliance with International Vitamin Corporation. However, cut-throat competition and changing consumer preferences continue to pose challenges for GNC Holdings. GNC underperformed the industry in the past three months.GNC Holdings exited the first quarter of 2019 on a dull note with both bottom and top line deteriorating on a year-over-year basis. Revenues from manufacturing and domestic segments reported year-over-year decline.”

5/17/2019 – GNC was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/10/2019 – GNC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “GNC Holdings exited the first quarter of 2019 on a dull note with both bottom and top line deteriorating on a year-over-year basis. Revenues from manufacturing and domestic segments reported year-over-year decline. On a positive note, GNC registered a strong performance in International segment. In this regard, the company’s plan is well on place to grow its presence in China, Mexico and South Korea with strategies that will leverage alternative channels of distribution. We are particularly looking forward to the company’s efforts to launch two JVs with Harbin in China. We are also positive about the expected synergy from company’s recent alliance with International Vitamin Corporation. However, cut-throat competition and changing consumer preferences continue to pose challenges for GNC Holdings. GNC Holdings underperformed the industry in the past three months.”

5/1/2019 – GNC was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

GNC stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. GNC Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.84.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $564.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.30 million. GNC had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GNC Holdings Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNC. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GNC by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in GNC during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in GNC during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in GNC by 9,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in GNC during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

