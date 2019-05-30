GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (CCMP)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 21.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Timpani Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 139.4% in the first quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 16,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 49.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 17.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,271,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,210,000 after acquiring an additional 100,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.33.

Shares of CCMP opened at $99.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $82.24 and a 1-year high of $129.94.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.30 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 20.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

Cabot Microelectronics Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

