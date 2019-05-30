GGL Resources (GGL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Shares of GGL Resources Corp (CVE:GGL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 11040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and a PE ratio of -3.50.

GGL Resources Company Profile (CVE:GGL)

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns claims prospective for gold, copper, nickel, volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, and diamonds in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as GGL Diamond Corp.

