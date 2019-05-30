General Motors (GM) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 56.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GM opened at $34.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. General Motors has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.32. General Motors had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $34.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In other General Motors news, CFO Dhivya Suryadevara sold 34,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $1,299,874.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,741 shares in the company, valued at $401,713.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Hatto sold 8,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $339,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura set a $42.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

