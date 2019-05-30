GAP (GPS) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.46.

Shares of GPS stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,096,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,575. GAP has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. GAP had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GAP will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.45%.

GPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GAP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of GAP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. GAP has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.09.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 11,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $311,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julie Gruber sold 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $78,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/gap-gps-releases-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.