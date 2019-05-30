GAM Holding AG Sells 11,348 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

GAM Holding AG lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,348 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.7% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in PepsiCo by 10,622.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,704,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 34,380,553 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 10,787.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,492,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,267,000 after buying an additional 4,451,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,102,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,836,000 after buying an additional 2,275,511 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PepsiCo by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,285,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,372,000 after buying an additional 1,600,360 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 119,706,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,383,201,000 after buying an additional 1,595,038 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Yawman sold 25,263 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $3,193,748.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,231,676.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,379 shares in the company, valued at $10,599,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,494 shares of company stock worth $7,698,345 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $128.17 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.65 and a 12 month high of $130.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $178.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 65.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.65.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

