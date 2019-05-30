FY2019 EPS Estimates for Home Capital Group Inc Raised by M Partners (HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG) – Research analysts at M Partners lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Home Capital Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 27th. M Partners analyst A. Hood now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.11. M Partners currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. M Partners also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s FY2020 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$103.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$104.50 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HCG. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Home Capital Group in a report on Monday, February 25th. CIBC increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.08.

HCG opened at C$18.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 11.02. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$12.48 and a 52-week high of C$19.70.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

