FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd Issued By National Bank Financial (KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 27th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.68. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$405.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$385.90 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KL. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$42.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Eight Capital cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$46.00 to C$51.25 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. TD Securities cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.63.

KL stock opened at C$43.09 on Wednesday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$22.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.