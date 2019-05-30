Frisch Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

EFA stock opened at $63.74 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $71.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

