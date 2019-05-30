Freegold Ventures Ltd (TSE:FVL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 75596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of $9.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50.

Get Freegold Ventures alerts:

WARNING: “Freegold Ventures (FVL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/freegold-ventures-fvl-hits-new-1-year-low-at-0-05.html.

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit project that includes 50 patented claims, 94 unpatented federal claims, and 268 State of Alaska claims, which cover a total area of 14,630 acres; and Shorty Creek property comprising 328 mining claims that covers an area of 31,478 acres located to the northeast of the city of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Freegold Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freegold Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.