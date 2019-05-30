Fountain Trading Down 9.1% Over Last Week (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last seven days, Fountain has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fountain token can currently be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and CoinTiger. Fountain has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $205,946.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00380479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.28 or 0.02194105 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011706 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00156571 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Fountain’s total supply is 2,186,433,464 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,388,189 tokens. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub

Fountain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

