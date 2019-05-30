Fosun International Ltd Sells 9,200 Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI)

Fosun International Ltd cut its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $771,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,464,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,234,000 after purchasing an additional 141,341 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $644,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 184,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 58,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCXI shares. ValuEngine upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James set a $22.00 price target on ChemoCentryx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of CCXI opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $716.89 million, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 111.15% and a negative net margin of 97.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Schall sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $2,195,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,234,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,658,849.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 5,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $80,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,234,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,284,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,755 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,200. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

