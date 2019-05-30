FolmCoin (FLM) Market Cap Hits $24,332.00

FolmCoin (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 110% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. FolmCoin has a total market capitalization of $24,332.00 and $256.00 worth of FolmCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FolmCoin has traded 341.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FolmCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,721.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.82 or 0.03252938 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.73 or 0.05372330 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.39 or 0.01345471 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.39 or 0.01104801 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00099047 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.50 or 0.01060135 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00335791 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00021472 BTC.

FolmCoin Coin Profile

FolmCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PHI1612 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2018. FolmCoin’s total supply is 9,662,813 coins. The official website for FolmCoin is folmcoin.com . FolmCoin’s official Twitter account is @folmcoin

Buying and Selling FolmCoin

FolmCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FolmCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FolmCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FolmCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

