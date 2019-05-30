FirstService (FSV) Price Target Raised to $95.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FirstService to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of FSV stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,139. FirstService has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $95.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 0.95.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $485.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.98 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in FirstService by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstService by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in FirstService by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 746,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,736,000 after acquiring an additional 143,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in FirstService by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,186,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,017,000 after acquiring an additional 83,206 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.