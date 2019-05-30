First Trust Advisors LP Has $34.85 Million Holdings in VF Corp (VFC)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,417 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in VF were worth $34,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in VF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of VF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. South State Corp increased its position in shares of VF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. South State Corp now owns 15,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VF news, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 51,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $4,373,501.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,016,141. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VFC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of VF from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Shares of VFC opened at $82.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.76.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. VF had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

