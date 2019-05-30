FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $30,000 Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (BSX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 76.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.53.

In related news, EVP Kevin J. Ballinger sold 20,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $851,466.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 64,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $2,622,867.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 249,815 shares of company stock worth $9,983,667. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BSX stock opened at $38.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $29.96 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

