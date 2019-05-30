Financial Survey: Wright Medical Group (WMGI) and Allied Healthcare Products (AHPI)

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) and Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wright Medical Group and Allied Healthcare Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wright Medical Group 0 2 12 0 2.86 Allied Healthcare Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wright Medical Group currently has a consensus price target of $34.92, indicating a potential upside of 14.58%. Given Wright Medical Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wright Medical Group is more favorable than Allied Healthcare Products.

Profitability

This table compares Wright Medical Group and Allied Healthcare Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wright Medical Group -20.81% 0.84% 0.26% Allied Healthcare Products -5.47% -13.86% -10.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wright Medical Group and Allied Healthcare Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wright Medical Group $836.19 million 4.60 -$169.51 million N/A N/A Allied Healthcare Products $33.76 million 0.20 -$2.19 million N/A N/A

Allied Healthcare Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wright Medical Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Wright Medical Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Wright Medical Group has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Healthcare Products has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wright Medical Group beats Allied Healthcare Products on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries, as well as other ancillary products. The company primarily offers its products to orthopedic, trauma, and podiatric surgeons. It markets and sells its products through direct sales representatives, independent sales agencies, direct sales offices, and distributors. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company's respiratory care/anesthesia products comprise air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products include aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, and portable suction equipment. It also provides medical gas equipment, which comprise construction products consisting of in-wall medical system components, central station pumps and compressors, and headwalls; regulation devices and suction equipment comprising flowmeters, vacuum regulators, and pressure regulators, as well as related adapters, fittings, and hoses that measure, regulate, monitor, and transfer medical gases from walled piping or equipment to patients; and disposable oxygen cylinders to provide oxygen for short periods. In addition, the company offers medical products that include respiratory/resuscitation products comprising demand resuscitation valves, portable resuscitation systems, bag masks and related products, emergency transport ventilators, precision oxygen regulators, minilators, multilators, and humidifiers; and trauma and patient handling products, such as spine immobilization products, pneumatic anti-shock garments, and trauma burn kits. It serves hospitals, hospital equipment dealers, hospital construction contractors, home health care dealers, emergency medical products dealers, and others. Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

