Financial Analysis: Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) versus Maui Land & Pineapple (MLP)

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) and Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Brookfield Property Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.5% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Brookfield Property Partners and Maui Land & Pineapple’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property Partners $6.96 billion 1.13 $876.00 million N/A N/A Maui Land & Pineapple $11.04 million 17.83 $500,000.00 N/A N/A

Brookfield Property Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Maui Land & Pineapple.

Dividends

Brookfield Property Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Maui Land & Pineapple does not pay a dividend. Brookfield Property Partners has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Brookfield Property Partners has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maui Land & Pineapple has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Brookfield Property Partners and Maui Land & Pineapple, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Property Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00 Maui Land & Pineapple 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Property Partners presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.58%. Given Brookfield Property Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brookfield Property Partners is more favorable than Maui Land & Pineapple.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Property Partners and Maui Land & Pineapple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property Partners 30.52% 4.10% 1.66% Maui Land & Pineapple 5.46% 2.04% 1.34%

Summary

Brookfield Property Partners beats Maui Land & Pineapple on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc., is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is listed on the Nasdaq stock market and the Toronto stock exchange. Brookfield Property REIT is listed on the Nasdaq stock market. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities; and general brokerage real estate business. The Leasing segment leases residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial land and properties; and licenses its registered trademarks and trade names, as well as provides stewardship and conservation services. The Utilities segment provides potable and non-potable water utility services, and sewage collection and transmission services, as well as owns and operates non-potable wells, irrigation ditches, reservoirs, and transmission systems that serve the Kapalua Resort, the County of Maui, and agricultural users in West and Upcountry Maui. The Resort Amenities segment manages the operations of the Kapalua Club, a private, non-equity club program providing its members special programs, access, and other privileges at certain amenities at the Kapalua Resort. It owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on the island of Maui, Hawaii. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Lahaina, Hawaii.

