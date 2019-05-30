Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Stake in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,176 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 7.6% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 9.1% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 96.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 286,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,132,000 after acquiring an additional 140,847 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 108.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,479,000. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $91.52 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $100.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $122.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.40 per share, with a total value of $1,007,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,307,868.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $826,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Medtronic to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

