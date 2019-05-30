FedEx (FDX) Given a $241.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has been given a $241.00 price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $237.00 price target (down from $242.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.48.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. FedEx has a 12-month low of $150.94 and a 12-month high of $266.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.07). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FedEx will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $525,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total transaction of $4,679,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,715,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,650 shares of company stock valued at $34,751,470 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in FedEx by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in FedEx by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

