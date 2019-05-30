FedEx (FDX) Given a $241.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has been given a $241.00 price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.57% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $237.00 price target (down from $242.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.48.
Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. FedEx has a 12-month low of $150.94 and a 12-month high of $266.67.
In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $525,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total transaction of $4,679,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,715,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,650 shares of company stock valued at $34,751,470 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in FedEx by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in FedEx by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
