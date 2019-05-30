FansTime (FTI) Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. FansTime has a market cap of $6.77 million and $387,810.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, Bit-Z, Gate.io and HADAX. During the last week, FansTime has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FansTime alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00380967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.20 or 0.02228758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000383 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00155932 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004052 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Bit-Z, HADAX, FCoin, CoinEgg and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.