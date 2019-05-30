Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) Stake Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 524,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $53,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Snow Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 162.1% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,975,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,367,000 after buying an additional 1,221,934 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,655,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 24.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,386,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,127,000 after buying an additional 657,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,662,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,403,000 after buying an additional 571,706 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $104.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 73.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.93.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $250,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,378,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $66,181.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,359 shares of company stock valued at $5,913,427 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

