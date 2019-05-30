Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) EVP James Overturf Sells 880 Shares

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total value of $94,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,343,693.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Overturf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, James Overturf sold 4,562 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $487,267.22.

On Tuesday, April 16th, James Overturf sold 880 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $88,739.20.

On Thursday, March 21st, James Overturf sold 880 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $87,683.20.

On Thursday, March 14th, James Overturf sold 5,173 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $517,455.19.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $104.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.66%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,515,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,777,479,000 after buying an additional 175,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,302,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,678,000 after purchasing an additional 135,871 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,158,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,161,000 after purchasing an additional 185,762 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,984,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,050,000 after purchasing an additional 321,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,386,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,127,000 after purchasing an additional 657,927 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Evercore ISI lowered Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.27 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.93.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

