Express (EXPR) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $2.96, but opened at $3.17. Express shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 223603 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. Express had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $451.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Express from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Express from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Express in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Express in the first quarter worth approximately $2,664,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Express in the first quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Express in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Express by 5.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 66,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $228.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.00.

About Express (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

