ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) Shares Bought by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 980,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,770 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $58,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,285,000 after purchasing an additional 48,222 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in ExlService by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,723,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,665,000 after purchasing an additional 287,215 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ExlService by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in ExlService by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,144,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,223,000 after purchasing an additional 107,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in ExlService by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

In other news, VP Nagaraja Srivatsan sold 2,102 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $125,951.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,854 shares in the company, valued at $410,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 992 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $59,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,208 shares of company stock worth $1,886,532. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on ExlService from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded ExlService from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ExlService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Shares of EXLS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,186. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $67.06.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $239.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.88 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) Shares Bought by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/exlservice-holdings-inc-exls-shares-bought-by-timessquare-capital-management-llc.html.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.