Exelon Co. (EXC) Position Lifted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,148 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,925,149 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $171,371,000 after purchasing an additional 919,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 77,314,222 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,375,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,965 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,108 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 253.8% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,428 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exelon news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 53,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $2,667,942.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,874.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paymon Aliabadi sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $846,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Exelon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.97.

Shares of NYSE EXC opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.02. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $51.03.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.47%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

