Evolent Health Target of Unusually High Options Trading (EVH)

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,879 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,172% compared to the typical daily volume of 88 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Evolent Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Evolent Health from $34.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.54.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.26. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.65 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. Evolent Health’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 99,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 40,395 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 182,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

