Ethouse (HORSE) Trading Down 39.7% Over Last Week

Ethouse (CURRENCY:HORSE) traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Ethouse token can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethouse has a total market cap of $407,098.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of Ethouse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethouse has traded 39.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethouse Profile

HORSE is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. Ethouse’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,618,782 tokens. Ethouse’s official message board is medium.com/@ethorse . The Reddit community for Ethouse is /r/ethorse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethouse is ethouse.app . Ethouse’s official Twitter account is @EthorseTeam

Ethouse Token Trading

Ethouse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethouse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethouse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethouse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

