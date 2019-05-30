Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Given a $73.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) received a $73.00 price target from analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Cowen set a $94.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.27.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.11. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $35.80 and a twelve month high of $60.99.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $145.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.73) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard Bartram sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $343,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,155,550 and sold 48,329 shares worth $2,280,206. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 12.2% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 56,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,173,000 after acquiring an additional 99,946 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.