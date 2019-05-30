EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) Holdings Cut by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $388,570,000 after buying an additional 18,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $319,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 16,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $2,757,356.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,688,490 shares in the company, valued at $283,784,514.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,207 shares of company stock worth $11,292,352 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $166.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $104.77 and a 12 month high of $180.55.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

