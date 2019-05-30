EOG Resources (EOG) Upgraded to Buy by Goldman Sachs Group

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.84.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $86.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $113,114.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,478,138.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

