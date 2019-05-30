Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $422.03 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,655,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,834 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $422,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

VXF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,231. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $93.42 and a 1 year high of $125.36.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

