Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES (ESBA) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES (NYSEARCA:ESBA) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Pathlight Investors LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000.

Get Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES alerts:

Shares of ESBA opened at $15.47 on Thursday. Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/empire-state-realty-op-lp-unit-series-es-esba-shares-sold-by-bank-of-montreal-can.html.

Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES (NYSEARCA:ESBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.