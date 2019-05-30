Electrocomponents (ECM) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 591 ($7.72) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ECM. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.97) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 709.56 ($9.27).

Shares of ECM stock opened at GBX 612.80 ($8.01) on Wednesday. Electrocomponents has a 12 month low of GBX 478.40 ($6.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 779.20 ($10.18). The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 18.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This is a boost from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $5.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Electrocomponents’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

