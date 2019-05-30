Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

EPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Edgewell Personal Care from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays set a $37.00 price objective on Edgewell Personal Care and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th.

NYSE EPC traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $29.35. The stock had a trading volume of 988,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,760. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $59.16.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $546.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, CEO Rod R. Little bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.97 per share, for a total transaction of $494,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,303.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 33,300 shares of company stock worth $1,079,832 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accident Compensation Corp increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 221.7% in the first quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 43.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 48.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 135,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 43,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barington Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at $4,393,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

