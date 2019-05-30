Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.
EPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Edgewell Personal Care from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays set a $37.00 price objective on Edgewell Personal Care and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th.
NYSE EPC traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $29.35. The stock had a trading volume of 988,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,760. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $59.16.
In other Edgewell Personal Care news, CEO Rod R. Little bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.97 per share, for a total transaction of $494,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,303.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 33,300 shares of company stock worth $1,079,832 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accident Compensation Corp increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 221.7% in the first quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 43.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 48.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 135,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 43,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barington Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at $4,393,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
