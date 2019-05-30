Dystem One Day Trading Volume Reaches $30.00 (DTEM)

Dystem (CURRENCY:DTEM) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 30th. Dystem has a total market cap of $36,547.00 and $30.00 worth of Dystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dystem has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dystem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008946 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009984 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000152 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Dystem

Dystem (DTEM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2018. Dystem’s total supply is 5,905,294 coins and its circulating supply is 5,809,504 coins. Dystem’s official Twitter account is @dystemio . The official website for Dystem is dystem.io

Buying and Selling Dystem

Dystem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

