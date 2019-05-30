Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 956,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Ducommun worth $34,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Ducommun by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 219,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after acquiring an additional 143,700 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Ducommun by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ducommun by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Noble Financial raised Ducommun from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Ducommun to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ducommun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

NYSE DCO opened at $46.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $547.23 million, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.40. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $172.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.83 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $31,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,482,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

