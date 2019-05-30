DopeCoin Trading Up 3.3% This Week (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 30th. In the last week, DopeCoin has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $214,230.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DopeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.04 or 0.01339688 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001551 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00011972 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00069071 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004700 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.