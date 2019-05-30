Domo (DOMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.45) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOMO opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $936.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62. Domo has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 6,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $254,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Domo stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Domo worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOMO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Domo to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Domo from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Domo from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

