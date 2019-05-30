Dollar General Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (DG)

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Dollar General has increased its dividend by an average of 19.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Dollar General has a dividend payout ratio of 21.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dollar General to earn $7.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $118.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $86.87 and a 52 week high of $126.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James set a $127.00 price target on shares of Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.35.

In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 16,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $1,990,331.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,495.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 8,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.82, for a total value of $1,111,036.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,253.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,255 shares of company stock valued at $17,037,351. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Dollar General Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (DG)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/dollar-general-corp-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-32-dg.html.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.