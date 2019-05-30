Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of DNLI opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.55 and a quick ratio of 11.55. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -51.23 and a beta of 2.03.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $443,682.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,169. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 52.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,572,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,645 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1,702.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 820,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,061,000 after acquiring an additional 775,358 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,227,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,665,000 after acquiring an additional 741,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,438,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,722,000 after acquiring an additional 313,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

